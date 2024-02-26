Edge 122 adds the option to turn off the new Sidebar button and fixes text contrast

Recent Microsoft Edge updates introduced a new Sidebar button in the upper-right corner of the screen. It appears when you toggle off the Copilot button, and it shifts the menu button to the left. Not everyone liked that change, and users quickly began complaining and asking how to remove the new button from Microsoft Edge.

Fortunately, Microsoft decided not to ignore the customer outcry. Edge 122, which was released in the Stable Channel last week, introduced a new toggle in the Sidebar settings. You can turn the new button off by heading to Settings > Sidebar and toggling "Show sidebar button." With this change, you are no longer required to use modified shortcuts and special commands to hide the uncalled-for button on the toolbar.

Note that the option will not appear until you turn off the Copilot button in Settings > Sidebar > Copilot > Show Copilot.

In addition to addressing a popular request from users, Microsoft Edge 122 contains another important fix. Edge 121 broke the "Enhance text contrast" flag (turned off by default), which is responsible for improved text rendering in the browser. After updating to Edge 122, you can once again enable better text rendering that "uses the same contrast and gamma settings that are used elsewhere in Windows."

After turning on that flag, Edge will follow your ClearType settings, which you can customize by running ClearType Text Tuner. To do so, press Win + R and type cttune. Alternatively, press Win + S and search for "ClearType." Interestingly, Microsoft Edge is the only Chromium-based browser that supports this feature.

Like most other browsers, Microsoft Edge updates itself in the background. However, you can force-install the latest update by navigating to edge://settings/help. You can check out what is new in the latest Microsoft Edge release in our dedicated article.