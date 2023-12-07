Get this HP 14-inch Windows 11 laptop at a huge $500 discount for its lowest price ever

If you are looking for a solid notebook for work that has a number of high hardware specs, but also doesn't cost a ton of money, you might want to check out this deal for the 2023 HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch Windows 11 laptop. The normal price for this laptop is $1,299.99. However, it very recently got a big $500 discount on Amazon down to a new price low of just $799.99.

The OLED display on this 3.08-pound laptop has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has VESA DisplayHDR True Black support for better contrast for viewing documents, images, and videos. Inside, there's a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. There's even a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU so when you have some free time from work you could get in some gaming time on the same notebook.

The laptop comes with a HP True Vision 5MP camera for video conferencing, or just to chat with friends. You also get two USB-A and two USB-C ports with the notebook along with an HDMI port if you want to connect it to a monitor or a big-screen TV. HP says the battery life for this laptop should last up to eight hours on a single charge which should let you work a while while on the road.

