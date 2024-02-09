Get this Wyze wired 1080p security camera now for a rock bottom all-time low price

Buying security cameras to keep your house safe used to require a professional company to install. Now you can do it on your own thanks to a revolution in smart home security cameras as well as smartphones. One of the best-known names in this field is Wyze and right now you can get a wired security camera from them at a rock-bottom price.﻿

Right now the Wyze Cam V3 is available on Amazon for just $25.98. That's not only a new all-time low price but it's also a $10 discount from its normal $35.98 MSRP.

One of the best things about the Wyze Cam V3 is that it's designed to be used both inside and outside your house. The camera has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. That means you can hook it up outside and it will continue to work even during periods of strong rain. It will require the separate purchase of a Wyze Outdoor Power Adapter.

The 1080p resolution of this smart security camera also includes support for what Wyze calls the Starlight Sensor. At night, it helps the camera view and record video in full color. It also has motion and sound sensors that can start recording when it hears or sees something.

The camera includes a microSD card slot with support for up to 32GB of video recording when you put in the card (again, sold separately). While you need a Wi-Fi connection to set the camera up initially with the Wyze mobile app, after that, the camera can work and record video to the microSD card without the need for a Wi-Fi connection.

