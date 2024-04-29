Tiny11 Builder can now create Windows 11 images with disabled telemetry

Earlier this month, NTDEV, the maker of the Tiny11 project, released a reworked version of Tiny11 Builder, an open-source script that lets you DIY-debloat a Windows 11 image for a more lightweight experience. Today, a new version of the script hit its GitHub repository with one important new feature: the ability to turn off telemetry.

Now, besides letting you modify a Windows 11 image to remove unwanted parts, Tiny11 Builder can prevent the OS from sharing with Microsoft what many think is too much user data. That information includes things like Application Compatibility Appraiser, Customer Experience Improvement Program, and more.

The first update to tiny11 builder is now up!

It disables telemetry as well as some of the scheduled tasks associated with it.

Go check it out and let me know how it works!https://t.co/qmtOcmkPdO https://t.co/cvkCllUma3 — NTDEV (@NTDEV_) April 29, 2024

The removal of telemetry seems to be the only change in the latest Tiny11 Builder update. However, according to the project's GitHub repository, the developer plans to implement additional capabilities, such as "more ad impression," better language detection, more flexibility in terms of what to keep and what to purge, and potentially a graphic user interface.

Tiny11 Builder is a PowerShell script that only uses Microsoft-made tools to get rid of what the operating system does not allow to remove in its default state. Making a modified ISO with Tiny11 Builder is not as streamlined as downloading one directly from Microsoft, but in the end, you get a clean image that lets you bypass the Microsoft Account requirement and hardware requirements. It can also delete things like Microsoft Edge, Get Started, OneDrive, and other parts many consider unnecessary in Windows 11.

You can find all the details about Tiny11 Builder and how to use it on its GitHub page.