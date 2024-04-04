KB5002574: Outlook 2016 on Windows 10 /11 gets better via Group Policy (GPO) edit fixes

Towards the end of last month, Microsoft rolled out its Moment 5 feature update to more users via the optional KB5035942 update. Aside from that, as it often does, the company also released a standalone Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) update KB5036567 that is supposed to boost compatibility. The WinRE update might help combat some of the annoying issues like BSOD system crash, black desktop screen, among others, that some users have been facing while upgrading to the release.

Aside from the two, Microsoft also released an update to Office 2016, a couple of days later, for both 32-bit and 64-bit editions. These can be downloaded manually from the Microsoft Download Center website, and the description of the update is fairly vague as it simply mentions stability and performance improvements.

Update for Microsoft Outlook 2016 (KB5002574) 64-Bit / 32-Bit Edition Microsoft has released an update for Microsoft Outlook 2016 64-Bit Edition. This update provides the latest fixes to Microsoft Outlook 2016 64-Bit Edition. Additionally, this update contains stability and performance improvements.

The knowledge base (KB) support document about the release, published afterwards, explains in more detail about what is new. The update helps block the external card loop feature via a new Group Policy. Aside from this, a related Group Policy editor (gpedit.msc) loading bug has also been resolved.

The full changelog for the update (KB5002574) is given below:

Improvements and fixes Introduces a new group policy to block the external card loop feature. The following three states are created for the new policy to make sure that Outlook follows the policy setting: Don’t show automatically Only show automatically within tenant Always show automatically

Fixes an issue in which the Group Policy Editor (gpedit.msc) doesn’t load correctly after you create a new policy for the blocked external card loop.

To download the update manually, head over to the Microsoft Download Center website where you can find the 32-bit and 64-bit versions respectively.