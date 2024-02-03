Get this Alienware 27-inch PC monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate for an all time low price

PC gamers sometimes don't want the biggest monitor. Sometimes they just want one that will run their PC games with the least lag and latency with little to no graphics tearing. Alienware has a 27-inch monitor that should solve these issues very well and it's currently at an all-time low price.

The Alienware 27-inch AW2723DF gaming PC monitor is currently priced at $499.99 on Amazon. That's not only an all-time low price for this display but it's also a $150 discount from its normal $649.99 MSRP.

This Alienware IPS display has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440. It also has a very fast 240Hz native refresh rate via DisplayPort (it's 144Hz via HDMI), and can even go up to 280Hz in the DisplayPort OC mode. It supports AMD FreeSynce Premium Pro (also Nvidia G-Sync Compatible) technology. Hence, you can connect the monitor to a PC with an Nvidia GeForce or an AMD Radeon graphics card, and it will cut down any tearing or stuttering you may see on the screen while playing high-end PC games with a lot of motion.

The monitor also displays vibrant colors with its 95% DCI-P3 color coverage and its VESA DisplayHDR 600 support.

In addition to the display features, this monitor has a stand that also serves as an excellent cable management system for connecting it to your PC. It supports its AlienFX lighting in the back with the well-known Alienware logo and the "27" number. There's even an embedded hanger slide that comes out of the top corner so you can place your headset on it when not in use.

There are a number of ports on this monitor, including four USB ports, plus an extra USB port for battery charging your smartphone, notebook, or other mobile devices. It also has two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a headphone jack.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.