The Logitech MX Mini wireless keyboard is now available for an all-time low price

Logitech's flagship lineup of non-mechanical keyboards includes the full-size MX Keys S and the compact MX Mini. The latter is now available on Amazon with a new all-time low price tag, allowing you to save 22% on this small wireless keyboard with a smart backlight.

The Logitech MX Mini is available in Graphite, Pale Gray, and Rose. Its keys are shaped to fit your fingertips perfectly thanks to concave switches. The function row keys have a different shape, making it easier to locate the necessary key without looking down. Speaking of the function row, it includes convenient keys like emoji, screenshot, mic mute, voice input, backlight adjustments, and media controls.

You can connect the Logitech MX Mini using Bluetooth or the Bolt connector. The latter is not included in the box, but Logitech offers a separate SKU with a bundled connector. Conveniently, it is also discounted to its lowest price ever.

The Logitech MX Mini (Pale Gray) with the MX Anywhere 3S mouse (not included in the deal).

The Logitech MX Mini is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, which should last up to 5 months with the backlight off or up to 10 days with the backlight turned on. The keyboard comes with a USB-C cable, which you can use for charging. By the way, the backlight in the MX Mini is smart—it only turns on when you bring your hands to the keyboard. In addition, it can automatically adjust the brightness according to your environment.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.