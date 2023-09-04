Microsoft may be making big OneDrive announcements on October 3

Microsoft hasn't made a lot of news concerning its OneDrive cloud storage service of late, but that may be about to change in the next month.

Noted Microsoft leaker "WalkingCat" has posted a brief video clip of what appears to be a promotional video from Microsoft on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The clip shows some icons floating about, and a search bar with the words "Help me get organized" The clip then shows the OneDrive logo and finally a message: "See What's Next for OneDrive on Oct. 3".

It's possible that the October 3 day could refer to Microsoft's Power Platform Conference, which is being held in Las Vegas from October 3-5. We have contacted Microsoft to see if it can confirm plans to make a OneDrive announcement on that date and at that event.

There hasn't been a lot of news concerning updates to OneDrive for some time. It's possible Microsoft could be working on some generative AI features for the service, similar to its Microsoft 365 Copilot and Windows Copilot updates.

Some of the more recent OneDrive-related updates from Microsoft include the company removing access to unlimited cloud storage for its business customers.

In May, OneDrive got a refreshed look on its web for its education and business customers and added features like a “For you” area, which uses AI-powered file recommendations in order to bring up files that should be available specifically for each user.

More recently, members of the Xbox Insider Program got to try out an upcoming feature for Xbox console owners. Those Insiders can now set up their consoles so their game clips and screenshots that they make are automatically uploaded to their OneDrive storage account. It's likely this feature won't be available for all Xbox owners for a while.