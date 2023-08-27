Microsoft Xbox Game Pass has killed its $1 14 day trial again ahead of Starfield launch

If you have been waiting to sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass to play Starfield on the day it comes out and start exploring inside the universe of the sci-fi RPG for just $1 for 14 days, think again.

As revealed on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass site, (via Wario64 on X), the company has once again quietly removed its $1 14 day trial for new subscribers for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. The timing of this move is almost certainly due to the launch of Starfield, which may be Microsoft's most anticipated first-party game in years.

Microsoft definitely has been wishy-washy in the past several months when it comes to that $1 trial offer. In March, it did away with that $1 trial completely, which beforehand gave users 30 days of access at that price.

Then in July, just after it raised prices for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft brought back the $1 trial offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, again for 30 days.

In August, Microsoft cut back that $1 trial for those services to just 14 days. Now it seems the company doesn't even want to offer any discounts on those services, again just ahead of Starfield's Game Pass debut on September 5.

Having said that, the chance to play Starfield at the low price of $9.99 for PC Game Pass, or $16.99 for Xbox Series S and X console owners, for one month is certainly a lot cheaper than paying $69.99 upfront for the game. In fact, Amazon is selling a one-month code for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $13.82 right now.

We suspect that prospect will cause a spike in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions in general, and that's likely why Microsoft has removed the $1 trial offer yet again. It may be a while before the company offers something close to that trial price point.

