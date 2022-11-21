Save 15% on Logitech MX Keys and MX Mini flagship keyboards

Logitech's flagship non-mechanical keyboards are now available at a 15% discount. The MX Keys and its tenkeyless sibling, the MX Mini, are premium high-quality backlit keyboards with a proximity sensor that save the built-in battery by enabling the backlight only when you get your hands to the keyboard.

Both MX Keys and MX Mini can connect up to three devices using three profiles. The keyboards support Bluetooth and out-of-box USB dongles. The built-in batteries are non-removable, and you charge them via a USB-C cable.

Here are other notable features Logitech's flagship keyboards offer:

Perfect stroke keys : Spherically dished keys match the shape of your fingertips, offering satisfying feedback with every tap

Comfort and stability : Type with confidence on a keyboard crafted for comfort, stability, and precision

Smart illumination hand proximity detection and automatic backlighting

Flow cross computer control : Type on multiple computers in 1 fluid workflow

Multi device and multi OS : Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android systems - Pair with up-to 3 devices. Easy-switch keys to connect up to three devices and easily switch between them

USB-C Rechargeable: Full charge lasts up-to 10 days or up-to 5 months with back-lighting off.

The Logitech MX Mini

Logitech claims the MX Keys and MX Mini officially support Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS. The Logitech Options app (Windows and Linux) also lets you customize keys, manage the backlight, use the Flow features, and track battery level.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.