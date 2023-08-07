Save 40% on Logitech's compact K380 multi-device keyboard

If you need a compact, affordable, and great all-around Bluetooth keyboard, check out the Logitech K380, which is currently on sale at its all-time low price. You can get this keyboard in several colors and save up to 40%.

The Logitech K380 is a Bluetooth keyboard with multi-device support, allowing you to pair three different devices and switch between them with a single button press. It features five different colors to fit every user's taste, quiet rounded keys, a lightweight chassis, and a battery life of up to two years on two bundled AAA-sized batteries.

You can use the K380 with almost any modern device with Bluetooth keyboard support. Logitech says it will pair nicely with Windows PCs, Macs, Android smartphones and tablets, iPads, ChromeOS, TVs, and more.

The keyboard can even detect your device type and automatically map keys and shortcuts across different operating systems. Besides, you can customize it with the Logitech Options app available on Windows and macOS.

It is worth noting that the K380 connects only via Bluetooth and does not support Logitech's Unifying or Bolt connectors. Therefore, ensure your computer supports Bluetooth before buying this affordable keyboard.

