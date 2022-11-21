Samsung beats Google to top best brand rankings globally

A report from the British international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm YouGov suggests that Samsung Electronics occupies the top position in the list of best brand rankings worldwide.

The South-Korean company managed to dethrone Google and earn recognition as the best global brand in the year 2022. Previously it had ranked second in Global Best Brand Rankings following Google and fourth in the year 2020.

YouGov’s Global Best Brand Rankings 2022 report was based on scores taken from YouGov BrandIndex. It is a measure of overall brand health that is calculated by taking the average of the following factors,

Impression

Quality

Satisfaction

Reputation

Value

Among the list of 380 brands in 38 markets including the United States, the UK, China, India, and South Korea, Samsung scored 127 points to top the list.

Notably, the report reveals, Samsung tops the chart in the estimates of the countries like Ireland, South Korea, the Netherlands, and Vietnam and slips to the runner-up position in France, Pakistan, the Philippines, and the UK.

Apart from Samsung and Google, YouTube, a product of Google, bagged 85 points to rank third and Netflix trailed behind it with 59 points.

For any additional information, you can download the Global Best brand Rankings 2022 report here.