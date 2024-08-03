Save $150 off the Asus 2024 Zenbook S 13 which has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

If you're looking for a good quality, recently-released laptop, that's on discount, then check out the Asus 2024 Zenbook S 13 which is reduced by 13% as part of a limited-time deal. Some highlights of this laptop include its 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor, and 16GB LPDDR5X 7467 Mhz RAM.

Before we get onto more about the specs, it is worth noting that this laptop is marked as an Amazon Choice which means that the price is good, the ratings are good, and it's ready to ship right away. The laptop is now $1,049.99 following a $150 discount, the rating is 4.3 out of 5 stars based on 89 ratings, and it's shipped and sold by Amazon.com so you won't have to deal with any problematic third-party sellers.

The Asus 2024 Zenbook S 13, having come out this year, is artificial intelligence-ready. It is powered by the AI-ready Intel Core Ultra series processor and it includes the new Windows Copilot AI key so that you can more quickly become productive with the help of Microsoft Copilot.

To ensure these AI tools run fast, you've got 16GB of RAM which should easily handle tasks, and a 512GB SSD which is faster than a hard drive and will get your PC started up quicker.

The display on this machine is an Asus Lumina OLED display which boasts a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2880 x 1800 resolution. It has a vibrant 400-nit HDR peak brightness and supports a 60Hz refresh rate. The display also boasts Pantone-validated 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy - this is good for professionals who need accurate colors.

Finally, this laptop is sturdy for taking outdoors as it meets the US MIL-STD-810H military standards. By passing this requirement, it means it can better withstand harsh conditions. If you're not going to be doing anything too rough, the hardware on this laptop should last a long time.

