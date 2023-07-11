Save 24% on the iPad mini 6 during the Prime Day Sale

If you need a powerful, modern, and compact tablet, the sixth-generation iPad mini is the best (and only) option. Apple usually sells starting at $499, but you can snag one for 24% less during the Prime Day Sale on Amazon.

The iPad mini 6 delivers the complete iPad experience in a portable form factor and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. And the small size does not mandate performance trade-off: Apple's smallest iPad is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor and 6GB of RAM, ensuring you get plenty of horsepower to run demanding apps and modern games. Also, the processor ensures software support for years to come: the iPad mini 6 runs iPadOS 16, and it will soon get a free upgrade to iPadOS 17.

You can configure the iPad mini 6 with 64GB or 256GB of storage with Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + 5G Cellular. All four variants are available with discounts, plus you get to pick among four color options: Pink, Purple, Space Gray, and Starlight.

Other specs include the convenience of the USB-C port, 10 hours of battery life (comes with a 20W USB-C adapter), a fingerprint scanner for fast and secure authentication, compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2 (sold separately, currently available for 20% less than usual), an ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage support, and a 12MP rear camera with LED flash and 4K video support.

