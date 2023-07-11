Save up to 57% on AMD Ryzen 5000 and 7000 processors during the Prime Day Sale

The time has arrived for those patiently waiting for a perfect time to build a new computer or upgrade an existing one. AMD has sliced prices for its Ryzen processors during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, saving you a lot of money. And it is not only the latest and most expensive Ryzen 7000 CPUs for the AM5 platform: older-generation Ryzen 5000 models are also on sale, letting everyone get more power without switching platforms or building a more expensive config.

Ryzen 7000 Prime Day Deals

The Ryzen 7000 family offers cutting-edge CPU tech from AMD. These AM5-based processors offer high core count, high clocks, overclocking support, PCIe 4.0 and DDR5 compatibility, and built-in Radeon graphics. Ryzen 7000 processors are perfect for those wanting a powerful and long-lasting PC for modern games and high-performance applications.

Note: None of the following processors come with a cooler.

Ryzen 5000 Prime Day Deals

If you want to save even more money and do not need the latest and greatest, check out these Prime Day deals on the previous-generation Ryzen 5000 family. Despite not being the newest, these processors still deliver impressive performance with unmatching compatibility, DDR4 support, and plenty of affordable motherboards to pick.

