Save $300 on Acer Swift Go with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB, and touchscreen

You do not need to spend much to get a nice laptop with a powerful enough CPU and no RAM or storage compromises. The Acer Swift Go is currently available with a big 33% discount, allowing you to get a nice 14-inch laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

The Acer Swift Go is a classic-looking, no-frills laptop with a 14-inch touchscreen IPS display and a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. It covers 100% of the sRGB spectrum for vivid and precise colors.

The laptop is based on the Intel EVO platform, which ensures snappy performance, fast connectivity, and long-lasting battery life. The discounted configuration features the Intel Core i7-1355U processor with the Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 512GB of storage. You can also expand the storage with microSD cards.

Despite being a $599 laptop, the Acer Swift Go offers quite a lot of advanced features usually found in notably more expensive laptops. For example, the webcam has a high-res 1440p sensor with AI features for auto-framing, background blur, and gaze correction. The computer can also reduce image noise in low-light conditions and improve mic quality in loud environments. Finally, there is a fingerprint scanner for secure authentication.

As for ports, you get two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports with fast charging, one HDMI 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A with offline charging support, an audio jack, a microSD slot, and a Kensington lock.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

