Save $300 on the Motorola razr+ (2023) flip phone

If you’re ready to move away from the slate phone design espoused by the likes of the Motorola Edge, check out the Motorola razr+ (2023) which uses a flip form factor and currently enjoys a $300 discount despite only being released in July.

The razr+ has a list price of $999.99 but thanks to a deep 30% discount you can buy it for just $699.99 - this shifts it into many more people’s acceptable price range. If you find it still to be a bit pricey, there are some payment plans including Amazon Layaway which lets you pay $140 every two weeks five times.

Sharing the highlights of this phone, Amazon writes:

Compatible with T-Mobile 5G and Verizon 5G. Ready for 5G on other select networks dependent on availability; contact your service provider for details. Compatible with all major 4G U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. It also works with prepaid carriers, including Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, Net10, Mint, TracFone, and H2O.

Unrivaled external display. Access everything that matters—without opening your phone—on the largest, most advanced external display for a flip phone.

Iconic flip design, reimagined. Experience a fully interactive 3.6" external display, then flip open for an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9" pOLED screen.

Capture like never before. With Flex View, stand your phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you entirely new ways to interact, capture, and create.

Ultra-flexible cameras. Capture more detail in any light or go ultrawide and fit more in the frame. Get the ultimate selfies with powerful cameras and the external display.

Ultra-flexible cameras. Capture more detail in any light, go ultrawide and fit more in the frame, or see the tiniest details up close with Macro Vision.

Powerful Snapdragon 8+ performance. Boost your speed with a powerhouse processor, giving you a 20% increase in AI performance.

All-day battery life. Go a full day and night with the 3800mAh battery, fuel up fast with TurboPower 30W charging, or charge wirelessly.

Motorola razr+ offers Wi-fi hotspot connectivity in 2.4 GHz plus 5 GHz for the best experience.

In-box: Motorola razr+ (2023), USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool.

In terms of ratings, the Motorola Razr+ scores 4.3 stars based on 63 ratings. This suggests that more customers think this is a solid phone to buy. It’s also marked as an Amazon Choice which means it’s highly rated, well-priced, and ready to ship right away.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.