Get the Motorola Edge 2023 with a big 42% discount

Christmas is coming up and you might be looking to get yourself a new phone, or maybe one for a relative. If you’re in the market for a decent midrange phone, be sure to consider the Motorola Edge 2023.

This device has been available on Amazon since September and was originally listed at $599.99. The 42% discount is pretty big and knocks $150 off the price. It’s unclear how long the deal will remain available so buy soon if you’ve been eyeing this phone.

Writing about the phone’s highlights, Amazon said:

Fluid design and underwater protection. Beautifully designed to fit the contours of your hand while featuring IP68 underwater protection.

50MP and f/1.4, the widest smartphone aperture. Capture stunning photos in any light with 32x more focusing pixels, OIS, and the widest aperture available in a smartphone.

Blazing-fast 68W TurboPower charging. Get power for the entire day in less than 10 minutes of charging.

Borderless display + Dolby Atmos audio. Bring movies, shows, and video calls to life on a 6.6" display with an ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate and multidimensional sound.

Performance powerhouse. Enjoy smoother gameplay, high-resolution videos, and lightning-fast file transfers with the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset.

Unleash your phone with Ready For. Connect wirelessly to a TV to play mobile games, make video calls, and use your phone’s apps on a big screen.

Clean Android + moto gesture controls. Enjoy Android as it was intended, along with intuitive gestures and personalization options with My UX.

Unlocked for the freedom to choose your carrier.

In-box: Motorola Edge (2023), USB Cable, Guides, SIM tool.

In terms of reviews, this device scores 4.0 stars based on 24 ratings suggesting that customers think it is a good product. It has also been purchased more than 1,000 times in the past month suggesting it’s a pretty popular choice.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.