Save more than half off the cost of this 11th gen Intel GEEKOM MiniAir 11

GEEKOM reached out to to let us know of a discount on their site in the U.S. that will be running for pretty much all of summer. You can save a whopping $155 off the price of the 11th gen that you can check out.Intel Celeron N5095 MiniAir 11 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB NVMe SSD storage. They are also running a discount on the Intel Celeron N5105 variant with double the RAM and storage
Below are the full specifications of this variant.
|GEEKOM MiniAir 11
|
Dimensions
|
Weight
|500.3 g
|
CPU
|Intel Celeron N5095 (4 Cores, 4 Threads, 4M Cache, up to 2.90 GHz) TDP 15W
|
Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 605
|
Memory
|Dual-channel DDR4 SODIMM, 8 GB or 16 GB; expandable up to 32 GB
|
Storage
|1 x SSD (2280 M.2 PCIe/SATA), 256GB; expandable up to 1TB
|
Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|
Bluetooth
|Bluetooth® v4.2
|
Ethernet
|Intel® 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet
|
Wireless LAN
|Intel Wi-Fi 5
|
Kensington Lock
|Yes
|
Adapter
|Automatic Voltage adjustment between 100 and 240V AC, 50/60Hz, 3 pin, 65 Watts (19V/3.42A), 1.5 meters in length
|
|
I/O Ports
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port
2 x USB-C ports (data only)
1 x SD card reader (USB2.0)
1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack
1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port
1 x HDMI 1.4 port
1 x Mini DisplayPort
1 x DC jack
1 x Power button
The PC also includes a Windows 11 Pro license that is pre-installed, which if bought standalone, costs more than the entire PC at $199.99. Just think about that, amazing really.
What’s In The Box
- 1 x MiniAir 11 Mini PC
- 1 x VESA Mount
- 1 x Power Adapter
- 1 x HDMI Cable (this is a gift)
- 1 x User Guide
- 1 x Thank You Card
The GEEKOM MiniAir 11 normally costs $279, but for the entirety of this promo it can be availed for just $124 when you enter the promo code summer5air upon checking out. That is a discount of $155, which is more than half off.
This Summer promo ends on September 10. GEEKOM offers 1 year of Warranty on its products, and if needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (U.S. has U.S. warehouse, E.U. has Germany warehouse).
- Get the GEEKOM MiniAir 11 for just $124 using summer5air promo code (list price $279)
