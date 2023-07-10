Save more than half off the cost of this 11th gen Intel GEEKOM MiniAir 11

GEEKOM reached out to to let us know of a discount on their site in the U.S. that will be running for pretty much all of summer. You can save a whopping $155 off the price of the 11th gen Intel Celeron N5095 MiniAir 11 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB NVMe SSD storage. They are also running a discount on the Intel Celeron N5105 variant with double the RAM and storage that you can check out.

Below are the full specifications of this variant.

GEEKOM MiniAir 11 Dimensions Weight 500.3 g CPU Intel Celeron N5095 (4 Cores, 4 Threads, 4M Cache, up to 2.90 GHz) TDP 15W Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 605 Memory Dual-channel DDR4 SODIMM, 8 GB or 16 GB; expandable up to 32 GB Storage 1 x SSD (2280 M.2 PCIe/SATA), 256GB; expandable up to 1TB Operating System Windows 11 Pro Bluetooth Bluetooth® v4.2 Ethernet Intel® 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet Wireless LAN Intel Wi-Fi 5 Kensington Lock Yes Adapter Automatic Voltage adjustment between 100 and 240V AC, 50/60Hz, 3 pin, 65 Watts (19V/3.42A), 1.5 meters in length I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port

2 x USB-C ports (data only)

1 x SD card reader (USB2.0)

1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x HDMI 1.4 port

1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x DC jack

1 x Power button

The PC also includes a Windows 11 Pro license that is pre-installed, which if bought standalone, costs more than the entire PC at $199.99. Just think about that, amazing really.

What’s In The Box

1 x MiniAir 11 Mini PC

1 x VESA Mount

1 x Power Adapter

1 x HDMI Cable (this is a gift)

1 x User Guide

1 x Thank You Card

The GEEKOM MiniAir 11 normally costs $279, but for the entirety of this promo it can be availed for just $124 when you enter the promo code summer5air upon checking out. That is a discount of $155, which is more than half off.

This Summer promo ends on September 10. GEEKOM offers 1 year of Warranty on its products, and if needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (U.S. has U.S. warehouse, E.U. has Germany warehouse).

Get the GEEKOM MiniAir 11 for just $124 using summer5air promo code (list price $279)

