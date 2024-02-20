GEEKOM A7 with dedicated NPU starts shipping today, here's a $20 off coupon code

GEEKOM reached out to let us know of a discount it is running on their site in the U.S. and the Amazon US where you can save $20 on both variants of the brand new GEEKOM A7 that we reviewed this past weekend, and becomes available for shipping today; buying links below.

Below are the full specifications of the two variants:

GEEKOM A7 Dimensions 112.4 mm x 112.4 mm x 37 mm Weight 450g CPU Ryzen 9 7940HS (Base 4.0GHz, Turbo 5.4GHz 8C, 16T, 16MB Cache)

Ryzen 7 7840HS (Base 3.8GHz, Turbo 5.1GHz 8C, 16T, 16MB Cache)

cTDP: 35-54W Graphics AMD Radeon™ 780M Graphics (12RDNA 3 Graphics Cores @ 2700MHz or 2800MHz) 768 shading units / stream processors(12 CUs), 48 texture mapping units, and 32 ROPs NPU XDNA architecture (Up to 10 NPU TOPS) Memory 32GB Dual-channel DDR5-5600MT/s SODIMM (up to 64GB) Storage 1x Acer N5000 1TB or 2TB NVMe M.2 (PCIe Gen 4.0 x4) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Bluetooth Bluetooth v5.3 Wireless LAN Wi-Fi 6E Kensington Lock No SD Card reader Yes (left side) Adapter 120W, 19V Power Adapter Front I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm front stereo headset jack Rear I/O Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 2.5G RJ45 LAN

1 x DC-in Price (MSRP) $699 - $849

The packaging follows the same design and experience as in GEEKOM Mini PCs. After pulling the top off, you are presented with the Mini PC sitting on a "shelf" and a Thank You card below it. Upon removing the side cushion, card, and cardboard shelf, you can find the power lead, HDMI cable, and documentation.

What's In The Box

1 x A7 Mini PC

1 x Power Adapter

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x User Guide

1 x Thank You Card

All products sold from GEEKOM receive a 3-year free Warranty from the date you receive the product and, if needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (U.S. has U.S. warehouse, E.U. has Germany warehouse).

As a reminder, you can read our review of the Ryzen 9 variant here before you make your decision.

Best of all, the shipping is quick and free, plus these products qualify for free returns.

