Deal: Corsair Vengeance RAM sticks are at their lowest prices on Amazon

This week at Computex 2023, PC hardware parts maker Corsair announced their latest RAM product. The Dominator Titanium DDR5 RAM sticks are supposed to be fast, and even its top bar can be removed and replaced with a new version for better customization in your gaming PC rig.

The Dominator Titanium is due for release in July, and it's likely to be pretty pricy. However, if you need some RAM updates for your PC right now, Corsair has a number of its Vengeance models at their lowest prices ever or Amazon.

For example, the Corsair Vengeance 5600MHz DDR5 32GB RAM (with two 16GB modules) that support Intel XMP are discounted on Amazon right now to $94.99, or $21.50 off its normal MSRP. However, there's also an extra digital coupon that you can activate on the page that cuts the price down by an additional $2, making the final price $92.99.

If you want something that will look cool in your clear gaming PC case, the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro RAM might be for you, with its customized lighting effects. Right now, you can get the 16GB (with two 8GB modules) DDR4 3200MHz version for just $52.99 on Amazon or $20 off its normal $72.99 price.

There are tons of other Corsair Vengeance RAM modules with deep price cuts right now:

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.