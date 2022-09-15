Save up to 45% on Corsair Vengeance and Dominator DDR5 RAM

This year, AMD and Intel will move exclusively to DDR5 memory in their newest processors. While Intel's 12th Gen CPUs support DDR5 and DDR4, the upcoming models will ditch the old standard. Also, AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs are DDR5-only, making partial upgrades from previous generations impossible.
Those planning to upgrade to Intel 13th Gen or AMD Ryzen 7000 processors better start looking for new components. While we wait for the companies to unveil new motherboards, DDR5 memory from Corsair is now available with hard-to-skip discounts.
Note: DDR5 memory is not backward-compatible with motherboards and laptops made for DDR4 memory. Also, if you own a laptop, shop for narrower SODIMM sticks.
For those fancy RGB-equipped RAM, Corsair has the Platinum RGB lineup:
-
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 32GB (2x16GB) - $199,99, 26% off at Amazon US
-
Corsair Donimator Platinum RGB DDR5-5200 64GB (2x32GB) - $329,99, 45% off at Amazon US
If you want more stealthy looks that are also cheaper, here are the deals on Corsair's Vengeance DDR5 RAM:
-
Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4800 32GB (2x16GB) - $139,99, 30% off at Amazon US
-
Corsair Vengeance DDR5-5200 32GB (2x16GB) - $159,99, 26% off at Amazon US
-
Corsair Vengeance DDR5-5600 32GB (2x16GB) - $159,99, 29% off at Amazon US
-
Corsair Vengeance DDR5-5200 64GB (2x32GB) - $289,99, 46% off at Amazon US
Finally, there are also discounts for those owning a laptop with DDR5 memory. Corsair offers SODIMM sticks with discounts up to 40%:
-
Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4800 SODIMM 8GB (1x8GB) - $65,99, 6% off at Amazon US
-
Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4800 SODIMM 16GB (1x16GB) - $74,99, 31% off at Amazon US
-
Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4800 SODIMM 32GB (1x32GB) - $159,99, 40% off at Amazon US
-
Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4800 SODIMM 32GB (2x16GB) - $169,99, 21% off at Amazon US
-
Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4800 SODIMM 64GB (2x32GB) - $429,12, 18% off at Amazon US
Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement