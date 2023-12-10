Get two Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5 6200MHz RAM sticks for a new all time low price now

If you have a gaming PC, you know that the amount of RAM inside your rig is very important for performance, as is its clock speed. If you own an Intel-based gaming PC, you can get 64GB of DDR5 RAM running at 6,200 Mhz for a new all-time low price right now at Amazon.

The Corsair Vengeance 64GB of RAM, available in two 32GB sticks, are priced down to just $220.78. That's also a $19.71 discount from its average MSRP of $240.49.

The RAM sticks use solid aluminum for their heat spreaders, which should keep the memory cool even while you use it for high end gaming. The included Corsair CUE software allows hardcore PC hardware and gaming users to regulate the RAM's voltage and see real-time frequency readings.

More importantly, the iCUE software also allows the Corsair Vengeance RAM to support Intel's own XMP 3.0 profiles. That means you can save overclocking profiles for the RAM via the iCUE software. Intel's tech allows users to save their overclocking profiles by specific apps or tasks, so they don't have to waste a lot of time making those changes manually.'

The RAM sticks also have been designed to have a small form factor with low clearance. That means nearly any wide DDR5 PC should be able to support them in their motherboards and cases. It also has a high-performance PCB for solid signal quality and stability, which again should help keep the RAM running well even when overclocked:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.