The Elgato Stream Deck + gets its first discount ever on Amazon, down $20 to $179.99

Elgato is one of the biggest names for online game streamers to help produce their content. Their various Stream Deck devices let them quickly switch cameras, launch apps, control the volume, and more. In late 2022, the company launched the Stream Deck + which included even more functionality.

Now, for the first time since its launch, the Stream Deck + is being offered with a limited-time discount on Amazon. Normally it costs $199.99, but for the moment there is a $20 discount, which lowers its price down to $179.99.

The Elgato Stream Deck + still has a set of eight LED keys that can be used to control various functions for game streamers or for other types of content creation. However, it throws in a couple of other ways to use the device. One is a small touchscreen that could be customized to show media controls, view audio levels, or scroll through pages.

The other way to use the Stream Deck + is with the four dials below the keys and touchscreen. They can be used to increase or decrease brightness in lights for streaming, along with volume controls, camera zooms in and out, and much more.

In addition to live online game and video streaming, the Stream Deck + can also be used to help with creating podcasts, assist in video editing and production, and more. You can also get new apps and features for the device by accessing the Stream Deck App Store.

