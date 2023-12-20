Get the Elgato Stream Deck XL before Christmas at close to its all-time low price

If you have a family member or friend who is getting a new game console or gaming PC for the holidays, they may also be interested in streaming their gameplay to the entire world. If that's the case, you might want to give them a Stream Deck from Elgato. Right now you can get big Stream Deck XL for close to an all-time low price at Amazon and get it shipped just before the big day arrives.

The Elgato Stream Deck XL is currently priced at $189.99 at Amazon. That's also $60 off its normal $249.99 MSRP. Since these devices rarely get discounts, that's an excellent deal for a last-minute gift.

The Stream Deck XL includes 32 LED buttons placed in an 8x4 grid. Each one can be customized to do a specific action, which means that game streamers can quickly do a number of tasks with just one key press. Elgato states:

Start streaming. Adjust audio levels and mute your mic. Tweak lighting. Switch cameras. Apply lower thirds. Change scenes. Activate your intermission screen. Trigger onscreen videos, images, GIFs and soundbites. And wrap up with your signature outro. When it comes to advanced live production, Stream Deck XL gives you supreme creative control.

Even if your family member or friend, or maybe even yourself, doesn't want to be a game streamer, the Elgato Stream Deck XL can be useful in your home office. You can launch specific web sites and apps on your PC with the device, open specific folders, and otherwise streamline your workflow with the Stream Deck XL.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.