Turn your DSLR camera into a webcam with the Elgato Cam Link at its lowest price ever

If you want to become a Twitch or YouTube game streamer, your first thought is to buy a webcam that you can attach to the top of your PC's monitor. However, what if you could use a more advanced DSLR camera for your game streaming needs? That's where the Elgato Cam Link comes in. It lets you connect the more advanced digital camera to your PC so you can use it for game streaming, or even for remote meetings on Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom, and other online meeting software.

Right now, the Elgato Cam Link is being sold at its lowest price ever on Amazon at $85.13. That's also a $14.86 price cut from the normal price of $99.99.

When you connect your camera to the Elgato Cam Link, it will allow you to use it as a webcam, with up to 4K resolution at 30 fps or at 1080p resolution at 60 fps. It also offers low latency for the best live streaming or video conferencing experience.

In addition to working with a number of streaming and online meeting platforms like Teams, Zoom, Slack, Skype, and more, it will work with game streaming options like Twitch, YouTube, and OBS Studio. Plus, if you want to keep your live streaming video, you can record any footage you make with the DSLR camera on your PC's hard drive with the Elgato Cam Link.

Finally, the device works with a number of DSLR cameras, including ones from Sony, Panasonic, Nikon, Canon, Fuji Film, and more. It even works on GoPro cameras.

