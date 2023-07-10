EA Sports FC 24 first trailer released; Ultimate Edition features 31 cover stars

EA Sports has officially announced the arrival of EA Sports FC 24 as a replacement for the long-running FIFA franchise. The announcement trailer was released today, generating mixed reactions from players. While the full reveal is scheduled for a live stream on July 13, the trailer offers a glimpse of what players can expect from the new title.

The trailer emphasizes that the footage shown is not actual gameplay but rendered using EA's Frostbite game engine. This technology has been a hallmark of EA Sports games such as FIFA 23 and Madden NFL 23.

The new game is a notable departure from previous installments is the absence of FIFA branding. With the partnership between EA Sports and FIFA coming to an end, EA has decided to take its football simulation in a new direction.

While the reason for this change was not explained, earlier reports have stated this is due to FIFA wanting to double its branding fee for the game. Despite this change, EA has successfully retained key player, club, and league license rights for EA Sports FC 24.

Also, EA shared Ultimate Edition's cover, featuring a striking collage of 31 players. Notably, the cover features players such as David Beckham, Andrea Pirlo, and Ronaldinho, all represented by in-game renders.

The stars of The World’s Game are in the club.



Presenting the #FC24 Ultimate Edition Cover #EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/zEzGWdbHwa — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 10, 2023

Interestingly, the reveal of Haaland as the title's cover star confirms details leaked by dataminer billbil-kun (via Twitter). The leaker also claimed that EA Sports FC 24 is scheduled to be released on September 29.

As the players await the live stream on July 13, expectations are high that EA Sports FC 24 will deliver an immersive football experience. While details of the new title are yet to be revealed, the roster of licenses guarantees access to an extensive range of clubs, players, and teams.