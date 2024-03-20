Don't like AMD and don't want 7800X3D? Intel has great deals on 12th Gen to woo you

If you are a gamer and are on the hunt for a gaming PC, be it a desktop or something more portable like a laptop, you have a reason to be thrilled. Yesterday we covered deals on AMD Ryzen 7000 and Nvidia RTX-powered Asus ROG and TUF gaming notebooks which are still live.

Meanwhile, on the desktop side, the AMD Ryzen 7800X3D, the best gaming CPU on the planet, is on sale for as low as just $351 but only for a limited time.

However, if you don't like AMD or don't have the budget to get the 7800X3D but still want a decent gaming processor, you can certainly consider the Intel 12th Gen Core i7 parts which are currently selling for as low as just $200 (buying links towards the end of the article).

Intel adopted its Performance Hybrid architecture with the 12th Gen processors (codenamed Alder Lake). The design is also referred to as Big-Bigger and is inspired by how mobile Arm chips are designed with a mix of bigger or smaller cores.

The Intel Core i7-12700K competes well with AMD's 5700X and 5800X processors in terms of gaming and productivity. And it is also not as power-hungry as the 12900K. Besides, you can pair the Intel with either a DDR4 or DDR5 motherboard depending on your budget. The chip also comes with integrated graphics that helps for display output and QuickSync.

The 12700KF is also available for a very good price but you do lose the on-board graphics.

Both the chips require aftermarket coolers. A minimum of 240mm AIO or a decent air cooler is recommended.

Get the Intel 12th Gen Core i7-12700K and 12700KF at the links below:

