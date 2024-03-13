This big Gigabyte 34-inch ultrawide gaming PC monitor just hit an all-new low price

We have mentioned the 34-inch Gigabyte M34WQ ultrawide gaming PC monitor in the past as an example of a big display that's also very affordable. Now it has gotten even more affordable as the price has gone down to a new all-time low level.

The 34-inch Gigabyte M34WQ ultrawide gaming PC monitor is currently priced at $359.99 at Amazon. That's also a solid $90 discount from its normal $449.99 MSRP.

This monitor has an IPS 34-inch with a huge 21:9 aspect ratio and a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution which allows for a much wider field of view for gamers who want to see more of the environment in first-person shooters or perhaps see additional parts of an action-RPG map or an RTS battlefield.

The display also has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology that will keep you from seeing any graphical tearing or stuttering when playing games. The screen is VESA Display HDR400 certified with a 91 percent DCI-P3 color gamut for viewing richer colors and deeper blacks on screen.

Gigabyte's OSD Sidekick software is available to customize the monitor's settings. It has some extra gaming features such as turning on custom crosshairs for first and third-person shooter games. It also supports picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture features for viewing video from two different sources on one screen. The ports on the M34WQ include two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, two USB ports, and a USB-C port.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

