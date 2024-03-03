Get this big Gigabyte 34-inch ultrawide gaming PC monitor for its lowest price ever

When it comes to gaming PC monitors, most people believe that bigger is better. However, the bigger the monitor is, the more expensive it usually tends to cost. Some models, however, are exceptions to this rule. Right now, you can get a big ultrawide gaming PC monitor from Gigabyte at a new all-time low price.

The 34-inch Gigabyte M34WQ ultrawide gaming PC monitor has a price of $369.99 at Amazon. Not only is that the lowest price ever for the monitor, but it has an $80 discount from its normal $449.99 MSRP.

The IPS monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio for gamers who want a more immersive visual experience while playing games. It has a 1440p 3,440 x 1,440 resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which will keep you playing high-end games with little to no graphical tearing or stuttering on the screen. The display is VESA Display HDR400 certified with a 91 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

Gigabyte lets owners customize the monitor's settings with its own OSD Sidekick software. It also has a few extra features for gaming and productivity. The game dashboard feature adds custom crosshairs for first and third-person shooter games, among other things. It also supports picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture features that let you view image from another source on one monitor. The ports on the M34WQ include two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, two USB ports, and a USB-C port.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

