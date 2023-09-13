UK deals: Get the Dell 27-inch QHD Fast IPS monitor at its lowest price ever on Amazon

Are you looking to upgrade your gaming experience? Look no further as Amazon UK got an incredible deal for you. The Dell G2724D 165Hz 27 inch gaming monitor is a true gem, offering top-notch specifications and features at its best price ever.

With its 27-inch display, 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution, and 165Hz refresh rate, it's a three-fold upgrade that enhances your gaming immersion. Whether you're battling opponents, exploring vast landscapes, or simply navigating through your desktop, the increased screen will take your gaming to new heights.

Despite its affordable price, the Dell G2724D does not cut corners regarding picture quality. With 100% sRGB color coverage, images and games look vivid and lifelike. Its IPS panel also provides wide viewing angles perfect for co-op gaming.

Motion handling is excellent thanks to the Fast IPS panel technology. You can set the overdrive to "Fast" and enjoy clear visuals without overshoot trails. With a 165Hz refresh rate, everything from esports to action games feels incredibly responsive.

Its thin bezels, NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA AdaptiveSync compatibility, and a fully adjustable stand also offer versatility.

While it lacks extras like built-in speakers or USB ports, the G2724D puts its savings back into what matters most - outstanding performance at an entry-level cost. The Dell G2724D, now priced at £209 (was $299), is a good choice for gamers on a budget or those in need of an upgraded 1080p model.

