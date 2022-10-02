Deal

Amazon UK is running big discounts on its own products right now, don't miss them

Neowin · with 0 comments

The Amazon logo on a yellow and black background

It looks as though Amazon UK is running big discounts on a wide range of its own devices including Fire TV sticks (up to 40% off), Echo Dot (up to 60% off), Fire Tablets (up to 42% off), Kindles (up to 27% off) and more. It’s not clear how long Amazon UK will be offering deals on these products, so if you were planning to buy any of them in time for Christmas, buy them sooner than later, so you don’t miss out. (Head over to this article here in case you are from the U.S.)

amazon fire tv stick alexa remote

Fire TV Stick

echo 4th gen

Echo Dot

fire hd 8

Fire Tablet

The Kindle Oasis

Kindle

Click here for more Kindle discounts.

A Ring bell

Ring Home Security

Click here for more Ring Home Security discounts.

echo show 8

Echo Show

Aside from some of Amazon’s hottest products listed above, the company is offering many more discounts on more products. For a full list of these, head over to the Deals on Amazon Devices page to learn more.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.

Report a problem with article
jiobook
Next Article

Reliance Jio looking to launch $184 JioBook within three months
Fire TV Cube
Previous Article

Amazon Fire Cube, Fire Stick 4K Max, and more, are 50% off for limited time

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement