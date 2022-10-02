Amazon UK is running big discounts on its own products right now, don't miss them

It looks as though Amazon UK is running big discounts on a wide range of its own devices including Fire TV sticks (up to 40% off), Echo Dot (up to 60% off), Fire Tablets (up to 42% off), Kindles (up to 27% off) and more. It’s not clear how long Amazon UK will be offering deals on these products, so if you were planning to buy any of them in time for Christmas, buy them sooner than later, so you don’t miss out. (Head over to this article here in case you are from the U.S.)
Fire TV Stick
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: £29.99 (40% off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: £24.99 (38% off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max: £39.99 (27% off)
Echo Dot
Fire Tablet
- Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, Black - with Ads, designed for portable entertainment (2020 release): £39.99 (56% off)
- All-new Fire 7 tablet | 7" display, 16 GB, latest model (2022 release), Denim with Ads: £34.99 (42% off)
- Fire HD 10 tablet | 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB, Black - with Ads: £89.99 (40% off)
- Fire HD 10 Plus tablet | 10.1", 1080p Full HD, 32 GB | Slate - with Ads: £119.99 (33% off)
- Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, Slate - with Ads, Our best 8" tablet for portable entertainment (2020 release): £59.99 (45% off)
Kindle
- Kindle Paperwhite | 8 GB, now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light, with ads: £94.99 (27% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite | 8 GB, now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light, without ads: £104.99 (25% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite | 16 GB, now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light, with ads: £114.99 (23% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite | 16 GB, now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light, without ads: £124.99 (22% off)
- Kindle Oasis | Now with adjustable warm light | Waterproof, 8 GB, Wi-Fi | Graphite: £179.99 (22% off)
Click here for more Kindle discounts.
Ring Home Security
- Ring Alarm 7 Piece Kit (2nd Generation) + Ring Indoor Cam by Amazon: £169.99 (46% off)
- Ring Video Doorbell by Amazon: £59.99 (33% off)
- Ring Indoor Cam by Amazon: £39.99 (20% off)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery by Amazon: £59.99 (33% off)
Click here for more Ring Home Security discounts.
Echo Show
- Echo Show 8 | 2nd generation (2021 release): £69.99 (42% off) – Charcoal, Glacier White
- Echo Show 15: £199.99 (17% off)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd generation): £169.99 (29% off) – Charcoal Fabric, Glacier White Fabric
Aside from some of Amazon’s hottest products listed above, the company is offering many more discounts on more products. For a full list of these, head over to the Deals on Amazon Devices page to learn more.
