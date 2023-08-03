X Blue subscribers can now download videos directly from the website, but there's a catch

Neowin · with 1 comment

Elon Musk next to the Twitter logo

X, formerly Twitter will now allow its Blue subscribers to download videos from Tweets without using third-party apps or software. This comes just a week after Elon Musk announced that he will rebranding Twitter to X and ditch Twitter's iconic blue bird logo.

Earlier today, X owned by Elon Musk, announced the new feature in a tweet. However, it comes with a few caveats. Firstly, the feature is only available for users who are paying for Blue subscription.

Musk further explained that the creator has to enable the option the allow others to download the videos off the website. This has to be done on a tweet level and is not currently clear if a creator can restrict downloads on all the tweets from a account-wide setting. Also, the feature is available only to verified users, which now consists primarily of paying X Blue users. If you meet these prerequisites then you can click on the ellipsis (...) menu on the upper right corner to download the video.

X has been working on adding more features and changes to the service that suits the Blue subscribers while setting it apart from the competition. Just yesterday, the company announced that it will allow verified and paying X Blue users to hide their blue checkmarks. The company also made changes how many messages unverified users can send in an attempt to curb spam Direct Messages.

Musk has been working hard to navigate through the various issues surrounding Twitter since the acquisition late last year. With the company facing lawsuits from former employees, advertisers leaving the platform, security breach that allowed everyone to see Twitter Circle tweets, and multiple outages, it has been a rocky ride for Musk's latest experiment.

Recently, Fidelity released a report noting that Twitter is now worth around $15 Billion, one-third of what Elon Musk paid last year to buy the company.

Report a problem with article
Microsoft Teams phishing attack
Previous Article

Microsoft warns Teams users of new Russian-backed phishing attack

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment

Advertisement