Late World Backup Day 2024 deal has Seagate 8TB 12TB 18TB CMR HDDs ready for NAS / Plex

Recently, it was World Backup Day 2024, and on the occasion, we published the best deals one could find to back up one's valuable data. If you want to check them out as some of the deals are still live, you can do so here. We covered HDDs as well as SSDs of various capacities.

In case you missed out on them, Seagate still has some great discounts at the moment on its 8TB and 18TB drives. While the 8TB variant is not a CMR drive, it is a Baracuda model and hence based on SMR (Shingled Magnetic Recording) technology, the price of the drive makes it an excellent choice for backup as you won't be accessing backed-up data all that often.

The bigger 18TB variant does use CMR (conventional magnetic recording) which is a good thing as it can be used for backup purposes as well as NAS (network-attached storage) and Plex or some other media or home servers as well as anything else that involves heavy-duty usage.

Get the Seagate 8TB. 12TB, and 18TB drives at the links below:

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

