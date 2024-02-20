Backup your PC and upgrade Plex, NAS with Seagate 8TB, 18TB CMR and SMR hard disk deals

If you have been following Neowin for the last several months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped quite a lot though analysts say NAND as well as DRAM prices could be going up again.

Except for the latest PCIe Gen5 NVMe drives (which are totally unusable without heatsinks), most of the previous-gen NVMe SSDs, as well as external portable drives, have dropped in price, though, again, that could be changing soon as retailers and distributors adjust inventories and demand.

However, it hasn't been all that great for shoppers looking to buy internal hard disk drives (HDDs) due to a lack of great deals as they have been few and far between.

Thankfully, Newegg is still offering the Seagate 18TB enterprise-grade Exos X18 drive for a very good price, and alongside that, the BarraCuda 9TB model is also available at a great deal of just $110 (buying links below).

As mentioned above, the Exos drive is based on CMR or Conventional Magnetic Recording technology and hence, it is ideally suited for use in NAS (network-attached storage) or Plex and other media servers, that are meant for heavy-duty usage, running for long periods.

The BarraCuda though is based on SMR and hence is not meant for heavy-duty usage, but it should be great for storage and especially for backup. Get the Seagate 20TB and 18TB CMR HDD below:

If this doesn't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.