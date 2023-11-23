Upgrade you NAS and Plex this Black Friday with WD Red 22TB 14TB 10TB CMR hard drives

If you have been following Neowin for the last several months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped quite a lot though analysts say NAND as well as DRAM prices could be going up again.

However, that does not seem to be the case at the moment since earlier today we covered 4TB external SSDs from Crucial at their lowest-ever prices, and although Crucial has them beat there, Western Digital (WD) has made sure that its external portable hard disk drives (HDDs) under the Elements brand are not like that with multiple high-capacity SKUs selling at some of the lowest prices.

If, however, you are not looking to back data up to store it and are instead looking for internal HDDs that are more resilient and can be used in Network-attached Storage (NAS) or media servers like Plex, you are in luck at the moment as WD is also offering its Red Plus and Pro variants at excellent discounts today.

Depending on your need and budget, you can grab a 10TB, 14TB, or 22TB Red hard disk. These Red Pro and Plus WD HDDs are based on CMR or conventional magnetic recording technology, making them excellent for heavy-duty usage and 24x7 operation.

Get the WD Red Pro and Red Plus models at the links below:

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.