You can get an Xbox $100 gift card right now for just $88 at Newegg with promo code

We are deep into the fall video game season, and that means lots of major new titles are being released for Microsoft's Xbox consoles. If you want to buy some of those games for a little less money, Newegg currently has a nice deal on purchasing an Xbox digital gift card.

Right now, you can get a $100 Xbox digital gift card for $88 at Newegg, or $12 off its normal price. In order to get this price drop, you will have to type in the promo code FTTCX9426 at checkout. The digital gift card code will be sent via email.

Of course, you can add this money to your Microsoft account and use it to purchase games for the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles. You can also use it to purchase digital games, add-ons, and apps. movies, or TV shows from the digital Microsoft Store.

In addition, the gift card can be used on the Microsoft Store site to help buy any Microsoft device. That includes the company's many Surface PC products like the new Surface Laptop Go 3 and the Surface Laptop Studio 2.

Keep in mind this is a limited-time promotional offer and it could go away at any time. The promo code will not work with any other Xbox digital gift card amount on Newegg. There are no expiration dates with this card.

$100 Xbox digital gift card for $88 at Newegg ($12 off with promo code FTTCX9426)

