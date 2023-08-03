Get an Xbox $100 digital gift card for $13 off with a promo code at Newegg

Want to save some money while you also get some cool stuff from Microsoft and its Xbox division? Of course, you do. Right now, Newegg has a special limited-time offer that will allow you to get a $100 Xbox digital gift card for a $13 discount.

Just go to Newegg and select the $100 Xbox gift card option. Then at check out, type in the promo code SSCU3A56. Then you will save $13 off the $100 gift card. The digital gift card code will be sent via email.

Of course, you can add this money to your Microsoft account and use it to purchase games for the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles. You can also use it to purchase digital games, add-ons, and apps. movies, or TV shows from the digital Microsoft Store.

In addition, the gift card can be used on the Microsoft Store site to help buy any Microsoft device. That includes the company's many Surface PC products like the Surface Laptop 5 and the Surface Pro 9 tablet.

Keep in mind this is a limited-time promotional offer and it could go away at any time. Also, this deal is limited to just three $100 digital gift cards per customer. The promo code will not work with any other Xbox digital gift card amount on Newegg. There are no expiration dates with this card.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.