You can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for less than $700 on Amazon right now

If you’re looking to upgrade your current handset with one of the latest flagships, consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 which can be bought on Amazon right now for just $699.99. The list price for the device is $799.99 so you’re saving yourself 13%.

According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the cheapest price that the phone has ever been offered on Amazon. Among third-party websites that CamelCamelCamel checks, the phone hasn’t been seen below $739.50 in new condition.

Some of the main specs of the Samsung Galaxy S23 include:

Display: 6.1”, 1080x2340 pixels

Camera: 50 MP, 4320p

Memory: 8 GB

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Battery: 3900 mAh

While the 128 GB version is the one that’s discounted down to $699, the 256 GB version is also available at $759 down 12% from $859. The S23 Ultra and S23+ are also available with various storage capacities, you can find links below.

Please note that not all of the devices below are at their current lowest levels on Amazon but have been added for convenience if you're not interested in the 128 GB Galaxy S23.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.