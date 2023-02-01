Here's how to watch the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch

It's that time of the year again for fans of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S smartphone series. The South Korea-based company is about to hold another of its Samsung Unpacked media events. It's wildly expected that the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone lineup will be officially revealed at that event.

If you want to watch the event live on your own smartphone, tablet, PC monitor, or maybe your big smart TV, here's how you can catch Samsung Unpacked. It will happen on Wednesday, February 1, at 10 a.m. Pacific time / 1 p.m. Eastern time / 6 p.m. GMT. You can watch the live stream on Samsung's website, and it will likely be available on the company's YouTube channel as well.

One interesting tidbit is that Samsung, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, will be presenting Unpacked in front of an actual live audience of reporters. The company will address the press at The Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco.

As for what will be revealed at the event, it's likely the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will get shown off. There have already been tons of Internet leaks about the phones' specs, including a possible 200MP rear camera for the S23 Ultra. Samsung is already taking reservations for its next flagship phones, where you can get as much as $100 in Samsung credit.