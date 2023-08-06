Microsoft Weekly: Edge takes screenshots, Windows 11 gets HDR wallpapers

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at Microsoft Edge taking screenshots of the websites you visit for your own convenience, new features for Windows 11 in preview builds, leaked tools for turning on and off Windows features, gaming news, new hardware, and various app updates. Besides, as usual, you get a few look-back articles remembering old hardware and software from Microsoft.

Table of contents:

Windows 11 and preview builds

This week was full of Windows 11 news, fresh features, and bugs. Let's kick this section off with Windows 11 preview builds and all the notable changes they introduced:

Canary Channel : 25921 with rich thumbnails preview in the Start menu, HDR wallpapers, virtual desktop improvements, and more.

: 25921 with rich thumbnails preview in the Start menu, HDR wallpapers, virtual desktop improvements, and more. Dev Channel : 23516 with screen casting improvements, HDR backgrounds support, new accessibility features, and more. Note that build 23516 contains a bug that could cause the taskbar to disappear. Check out this guide detailing what to do in that scenario.

: 23516 with screen casting improvements, HDR backgrounds support, new accessibility features, and more. Note that build 23516 contains a bug that could cause the taskbar to disappear. Check out this guide detailing what to do in that scenario. Beta Channel : 22621/31.2129 (KB5029359) with Windows Copilot, Dev Drive, Narrator improvements, and other features introduced earlier in the Dev and Canary channels. By the way, Windows Copilot is set to receive a host of new plugins and add-ons, as revealed by a recent leak.

: 22621/31.2129 (KB5029359) with Windows Copilot, Dev Drive, Narrator improvements, and other features introduced earlier in the Dev and Canary channels. By the way, Windows Copilot is set to receive a host of new plugins and add-ons, as revealed by a recent leak. Server vNext: 25921 with Terminal and Storage Replica Enhanced Log.

Here are the most exciting features Microsoft is preparing for its operating system:

Besides releasing new Windows 11 preview builds, Microsoft announced its plans to kill old TLS standards in future Windows versions. The company plans to remove TLS 1.0 and 1.1 support from its desktop OS and all subsequent releases due to low usage and poor security. For reference: TLS 1.0 was unveiled in 1999, and TLS 1.1 in 2006.

On August 2, 2023, Microsoft kicked off the traditional bug-hunting event. During the August 2023 Bug Bash, Windows insiders can help Microsoft find and resolve bugs in the recently unveiled features. Interestingly, the event led to an unexpected finding: users discovered Microsoft's internal tool for managing features in Windows 11. To participate in Bug Bash, update your computer to one of the latest builds from the Canary, Dev, or Beta channels.

Finally, Neowin discovered several changes in the list of supported processors in Windows 11. If you want to run Microsoft's latest OS without hacks and modifications, your computer should be equipped with a relatively modern CPU from the list of supported models. This week, Microsoft removed a bunch of Intel models and added several from AMD including one which has not been announced (yet).

Windows 11 and Edge stats

Statcounter and Valve publish their reports at the beginning of each month, revealing how popular each Windows version is among regular users and gamers.

App updates

Several Surface devices and multiple apps received firmware and software updates this week. Microsoft released a set of network improvements for the fifth-generation Surface Laptop 5 and fixes for the Surface Pro 8 and 9 5G to resolve graphic issues and improve overall stability. On the unofficial side, the original Surface Duo received a new set of drivers to improve the experience when running Windows 10 and 11.

Speaking of Surface, new reports revealed fresh details about Microsoft's upcoming budget-friendly devices. The company reportedly prepares the Surface Laptop Go "3" with newer processors and improved specs and a higher price tag.

Another budget-friendly Surface due to receive an update later this year is the Surface Go 3. According to the latest report, Microsoft has decided to ditch its plans for an ARM-powered Surface Go "4." Instead, the Redmond giant wants to use Intel's latest entry-level chip called N200.

Notable app updates include the following:

And here are the latest drivers you may want to install on your computer:

A bunch of guides and how-tos

Windows 11 users may want to check out our guide detailing how to revert the recently redesigned taskbar search and restore the search highlights feature. Microsoft now uses Windows 11's taskbar to promote Bing, so our guide will help you remove that useless ad and replace it with something more exciting and visually appealing.

If you plan to clean-install Windows 11 or 10, here is a neat trick to ensure your installation is bloat-free and has no third-party apps pinned to the Start menu. All you have to do is change one setting on the very first installation screen.

Windows 11 enthusiasts unhappy with the system's design inconsistencies can check out the first Rectify11 3.0 Release Candidate. It promises a truly consistent design across the operating system with reworked icons, a proper dark mode, improved scaling, more Mica material, etc. However, since we are discussing pre-release software for heavy customization, you better find a spare PC or a virtual machine for testing.

On the gaming side

This week, Microsoft announced the retirement of the Xbox Console Companion app. On August 28, 2023, Microsoft will deprecate the program it revealed in 2014. Now the company encourages every PC gamer to use the newer Xbox app. Unlike the original program, the Xbox app receives regular updates with new features and improvements.

In a somewhat surprising move, Microsoft announced a major update to the classic Xbox fighting game Killer Instinct. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the software giant revealed multiple changes, such as balance improvements, updated servers, support for the latest Xbox consoles, and more.

Also, the company provided more details about the recently unveiled controller remapping feature that lets you map keyboard shortcuts to specific gamepad buttons. As of right now, this capability is only available to Xbox Insiders with the Xbox Elite Series 2 and Adaptive Controller. Those users can also try a new version of the YouTube app for Xbox Series X|S.

Another software-related feature coming soon to Xbox gamers is Discord streaming. Two companies announced a new partnership, allowing Xbox owners to stream their gameplays directly to Discord, with some features locked behind the Discord Nitro subscription.

Once you’re all connected, the next time you press the Xbox button on your controller and open the Parties & Chats tab on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, select Discord, then scroll to one of your available servers and join a Voice channel. You’ll be placed in that community’s Voice channel. Select “Stream your game” when you’re ready to start streaming.

Also, you probably remember that Microsoft recently killed the Xbox Live Gold brand, replacing it with the new Xbox Game Pass Core tier. Microsoft plans to test the new service ahead of its September 14 launch, and its needs some help from insiders. Microsoft did the same in 2017 before launching the legendary Xbox Game Pass subscription.

If you are among Xbox Game Pass subscribers, check out the latest addition to the catalog featuring Airborne Kingdom, Broforce Forever, Limbo, Everspace 2, and other titles. Sadly, with the latest additions, subscribers need to kiss goodbye to Death Stranding and Total War: Warhammer III.

Those looking to play something new without spending much money should check out our regular weekend PC game deals featuring discounts and special offerings from various PC gaming marketplaces. In addition, you can get two games for free—the Epic Games Store is giving away Bloons TD6 and Loop Hero. Xbox users can check out a similar series covering weekly Deals with Gold discounts.

If you play games using NVIDIA's cloud streaming service, you will be delighted to learn that Microsoft continues adding new games to the service. This week, the company revealed it will soon be possible to play Doom, Quake, Wolfenstein, and other critically acclaimed games on NVIDIA GeForce Now.

Finally, Microsoft revealed a new addition to its custom controller collection. The new Xbox Stromcloud Vapor Special Edition Controller features a unique cloud-like finish inspired by stormy skies, rubberized grips, and even an exclusive Xbox Dashboard background. The controller is now available for preorder for $69.99.

Look back at the history of Microsoft and more

Sixteen years ago, long before the pandemic and the boom of videoconferencing, Microsoft unveiled a futuristic-looking product called Microsoft RoundTable, a 360-degree camera system for video calls capable of simultaneously showing everyone in the room. The Microsoft RoundTable used a system of five cameras and mirrors paired with six directional mics to ensure you can see and hear every participant. You can learn more about this sci-fi device in the look-back article published this week by John Callaham.

The Microsoft RoundTable is not everything from the history of Microsoft this week. Another look-back article is about some truly ancient computers, namely the Radio Shack TRS-80 PC unveiled on August 3, 2977. Also, John Callaham published a story about the Microsoft Comic Chat, an app for generating 2D comic book panels for users who wanted to chat with others. Microsoft launched the program in 1996 and killed it in 2001.

Random fact about Microsoft

Did you know that Microsoft's ill-fated Zune media player was codenamed "Argo?" Before it was officially known as "Zune," the project was internally referred to by its code name. The name "Argo" was inspired by the Greek mythology of Jason and the Argonauts, who sailed on the ship "Argo" in search of the Golden Fleece. The choice of the code name "Argo" was likely meant to evoke the sense of adventure and exploration that Microsoft wanted to associate with its new portable media player. It reflected the company's ambitions to venture into the competitive market dominated by Apple's iPod and create a product that would offer a fresh and exciting experience for users. As the project progressed and moved closer to launch, Microsoft eventually revealed the official name "Zune" for its portable media player, but the early stages of development were marked by the secret code name "Argo."

You can find other Microsoft Weekly issues by heading to this link. Also, subscribe to our Newsletter to support Neowin and get regular news delivered to your inbox (we promise not to send you annoying spam).