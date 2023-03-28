Xbox Elite Series 2 - Core controller gets red and blue variants

Taking a break from introducing new shades and funky, color-shifting options to the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, Microsoft has turned its attention to the Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core. In addition to the standard white the Core edition has been available in, now Microsoft offers red and blue variants.

"The new, vibrant red and blue color schemes of the core version of Xbox Elite Series 2 are sure to make a statement amongst your friends while delivering key performance-focused benefits," the company touts.

The premium controller's features remain the same, with tension adjustable thumbsticks, trigger locks for faster actuation, rubberized grips, button mapping options, back buttons, and a built-in rechargeable battery. Those looking to further customize the controller can also use the separately sold $59.99 Component Pack to change the thumbsticks, back pedals, and other elements.

The red and blue variants of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core are available to pre-order now from the Microsoft Store with a $139.99 price tag, which is $10 higher than the white edition. Their release date is set for April 11, 2023. The controller can be used across Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PCs, as well as mobile devices.