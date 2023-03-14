A guide on how to enable Back Tap on your iPhone

There is a little-known feature built into iOS 14 and above which allows you to double-tap or triple-tap the back of your iPhone and have it perform certain tasks. The feature is called Back Tap. I tried it on my iPhone SE 1st Gen and it even worked through my case.

Mine was already set up. I may have set it up and forgot about it, but when I double-tapped the back of my phone the screen lowered and made it easier to reach.

Here is how to enable Back Tap.

Tap Settings

Tap Accessibility



Tap Touch



Scroll down and tap Back Tap

From here you can configure what you want a double tap or a triple tap to do. You can also turn off the feature completely.

Happy Tapping

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!

I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forums. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.