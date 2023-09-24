A third game in the Star Wars: Jedi series may have been confirmed by its lead actor

It's looking like there will indeed be a third game in Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars: Jedi action game series. At least, that's the word from actor Cameron Monaghan, who voices and lends his likeness to Cal Kestis, the lead character in both Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order, and this year's sequel Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor.

VCG reports that during an interview last week at the Ocala Comic Con

We’re working on a third and we’re in the process of doing that right now. That’s a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things and said and done we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool.

While Monaghan may be returning as Cal Kestis, any third game in this series will have to do without Stig Asmussen, who led the development of both of the previous games at Respawn. Shortly after Monaghan made those comments, Bloomberg reported that Asmussen had decided to leave Respawn.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor launched in April 2023 for the Xbox Series X and S consoles, the PlayStation 5, and the PC from publisher Electronic Arts. While the game got high review scores for its console versions, the PC version suffered from a number of performance issues.

EA has released a number of patches for the PC version since then. The last was in early September, which added DLSS upscaling support for NVIDIA GPUs. Meanwhile, EA plans to release versions of the game for the older PS4 and Xbox One consoles, although a release date has yet to be announced.

EA also has plans for more Star Wars games, including an FPS that's also being developed by Respawn, along with an upcoming unnamed strategy game. Meanwhile, a remaster of the classic Star Wars: Dark Forces FPS is coming later this year from developer Nightdive Studios.