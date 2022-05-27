Star Wars Jedi: Survivor announced, picks up story five years after Fallen Order

At Star Wars Celebration today, a joint announcement from Electronic Arts, Lucasfilm, and Respawn Entertainment revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the highly anticipated sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order. Catch the first teaser for the game above, giving hints at what returning protagonist Cal Kestis will be facing in this new chapter of his story.

Taking place five years after the events of the first game, Cal and his trust pal BD-1 are still on the run in Jedi: Survivor, and the stakes are higher than ever. It's unclear whether the remaining original crew will return as companions in the sequel, as Respawn only confirmed BD-1's appearance and added that Cal will be meeting a fresh cast of interesting characters.

Improvements to the series' combat and Dark Souls-like gameplay systems, as well as brand-new skills for our Jedi as his connection with the Force increases were also confirmed.

“Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel,” said Respawn game director Stig Asmussen. "We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a broad 2023 launch window attached to it. The current-gen exclusive title will be releasing on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. While the wait will be long, Respawn Entertainment assured fans that this won't be the only look at the game they will be receiving this year.