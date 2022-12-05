Steam leak may have revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's launch date and requirements

EA and Respawn Entertainment unveiled the next entry in the Star Wars Jedi series earlier this year to be Survivor, but back then, only a broad 2023 release window was attached to it. While no more official updates have arrived, the game's store page on Steam may have jumped the gun a little, with it clearly displaying a "16 Mar, 2023" launch date today for a short time.

While the page has already been wiped to its, almost bare, original state, it wasn't before some fans noticed. Aside from displaying a release date, an expanded game description, pre-order and deluxe edition bonuses, as well as PC system requirements were available to read too.

Taking place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Survivor brings back Cal Kestis as a Jedi Knight touting more Force abilities and Lightsaber fighting styles. Also, the pre-order and Deluxe bonuses contain cosmetics for a Blaster that Cal will carry in this entry. We will have to wait for the gameplay to be revealed to find out how this addition blends with the Souls-like combat system.

Below are the system requirements that were on display. Keep in mind that these may change by the time launch comes around considering the Steam page was not supposed to go live this early:

Minimum Recommended OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM|GTX 1070|Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 130 GB available space

Internet required for non-optional patching, no online play. OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i5 11600K | Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM | RTX2070 | RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 130 GB available space

Internet required for non-optional patching, no online play.

Continue Cal’s journey. No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in, and with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him.

Go beyond your training. The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Creatively leverage all these abilities and weapons to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.

Explore an untamed galaxy. Discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique biomes, challenges, and enemies. Master new skills, equipment, and abilities that will augment the ways you explore, fight, and roam. With larger areas to explore and more to discover off the beaten path, players who adventure beyond the horizon will find hidden rewards.

Per the deleted information, pre-ordering the standard edition will get players an "Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired “Jedi Survival'' Cosmetic Pack" containing a costume, Lightsaber, and Blaster. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition brings with it even more cosmetic items, all inspired by Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.

Respawn will be unveiling the first gameplay of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during The Game Awards livestream on December 8. That is also where we will probably find out if the March 16, 2023, launch date the Steam page just leaked is accurate.