The PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is getting slammed due to poor performance

PC gamers are once again dealing with a poorly developed port of what would otherwise be a great game. This time, the victims are the ones who bought the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the second and final game in the third-person action-adventure game from developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronic Arts.

The $69.99 game is available on Steam, but the review scores are being labeled as "Mostly Negative". That's due to gamers posting of severe issues with the game's performance. That's even with EA releasing a "Day One" patch that was as big as 125GB on Steam

One reviewer wrote, "Game is extremely fun but performs terribly. I'm using a 3090 FE and 5700x and getting a consistent 30 fps in some areas." Another reviewer wrote, "RTX 4080, i9-13900KF, 32GB 6000 DDR5, latest drivers on Win 11. I can get around 30 fps. Amazing."

Cal’s newest journey in a galaxy far, far away has begun and we’re excited for you to experience it!



Our first patch will arrive on launch day across all platforms. In the weeks ahead, we’ll deploy patches that will:



- Fix bugs

- Improve performance

- Add more accessibility… pic.twitter.com/pUtyoGopP5 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 26, 2023

EA apparently anticipated that the game might need more attention after the launch. Earlier this week, the official EA Star Wars Twitter account posted that more patches are coming for performance improvements and for bug fixes.

This comes just a few weeks after the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 was released with tons of bugs and performance problems. Developer Naughty Dog is still trying to fix the game, and indeed it released a big 25GB update just this week with a number of bug fixes and performance updates. Hopefully the PC port of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will get patched up faster and better.