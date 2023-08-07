Activision confirms Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for a November 10 release

It's been one of the worst-kept secrets in the video game industry, but now Activision has finally confirmed that the next game in the Call of Duty series will indeed be titled Modern Warfare 3. Furthermore, we have a release date for the first-person shooter: November 10.

The publisher revealed both the name and the release date in a teaser trailer that has echoes of the "No Russian" scenario in the 2009 released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. We can also hear some snippets of dialogue that sound like it comes from the Modern Warfare series of characters like Captain Price and Phillip Graves.

Officially, that's all Activision is willing to reveal right now about the game. However, we may get more info later in August, The game franchise's official website posted word earlier this month that there will be an in-game event inside the free-to-play game Call of Duty: Warzone that will lead into the full Call of Duty 2023 (now called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3) reveal.

Developer Sledgehammer Games is rumored to be the lead dev team on Modern Warfare 3, with another studio both inside and outside of Activision working to support the team.

While there's been no word on which platforms the game will be released, it's a safe bet it will launch on the PC, Xbox Series X and S consoles, and the PlayStation 5 console. You can also bet there will be a bunch of post-release DLC content launched for Modern Warfare 3 as well.

Ironically, by the time the full game comes out, it's possible that Activision Blizzard, and the Call of Duty series, will be owned by Microsoft. We are still waiting to hear if the UK Competition and Markets Authority will change their minds about blocking a deal that would allow Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.