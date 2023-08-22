Modern Warfare 3 gets 9-minute campaign trailer and multiplayer beta date

Activision has revealed gameplay footage for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 at Gamescom Opening Night Live. It showcased the campaign mode, giving a glimpse into the cinematic yet open-ended nature of the game's missions.

The trailer, which is age-restricted, featured a nighttime strike team mission called "Operation 627." Alpha Team stealthily infiltrates an abandoned castle by the Kostovian Sea before engaging in close-quarters combat using night vision goggles.

After navigating dark corridors and underground passages, the team reaches their target, Zordaya Prison Complex. Activision ended the gameplay trailer before the full mission was revealed.

The game's campaign description reads as follows:

In the direct sequel to the record-breaking Modern Warfare II, Captain Price, and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat. The ultranationalist Vladimir Makarov is extending his grasp across the world, causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before," reads a description of the game's campaign

In addition to the campaign, Activision talked about Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer mode. It just said that the open beta will kick off on October 6. The open beta will include all 16 original maps from 2009's Modern Warfare 2, rebuilt and modernized graphically. The publisher will reveal more at the Call of Duty Next event on October 5.

All 16 launch maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) have been modernized, both graphically and with meticulous attention given to the authenticity and aspects of the maps that made them so popular. Veteran players love these Core 6v6 maps, and there's no better time to introduce a generation of new players to experience the community's favorite Modern Warfare content.

Last week, Activision announced many details for its hit military first-person shooter. That includes the first gameplay trailer hinting at what we can expect from the single-player mission.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be available on November 10 for the PC (Steam and Battle.net), the PS4 and PS5, and the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S.