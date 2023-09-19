Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reveals more lore and a trailer for its Zombies mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was officially announced several weeks ago by Activision. The next game in the rebooted Modern Warfare series will also be the first in this trilogy to get a zombies gameplay mode.

Today, Activision revealed the storyline and lore for the Modern Warfare III zombie mode, along with a cinematic trailer. The trailer shows a group of men who are entering a building in an unknown urban location. They discover a bunch of dead bodies around a table, along with a device that holds two vials with a strange purple-smoky substance.

The men take the vials and proceed outside the building, only to get confronted by the local police. In the ensuing firefight, one of the men who took the vials throws one out. It hits the ground and instantly creates a purple fog that quickly animates both the living and dead soldiers and police into zombies.

The trailer ends with the player character as he's being transported into the infected area by helicopter. The player gets informed of the situation by two of the main Modern Warfare characters, Kate Laswell and Johnny “Soap” MacTavish. Another person on the helicopter is Captain Sergei Ravenov, who Call of Duty players may know from his appearance in the Zombies mode found in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. The goal of "Operation Deadbolt" is to take out this zombie threat.

Activision says:

Get ready to contain the incursion across different regions that escalate in difficulty, with core Zombies features and a cavalcade of secrets to discover. Ready up for an open-world, player-versus-environment (PvE) extraction survival experience shared with other squads, along with a number of special story missions. Expect to face a variety of unique elements, challenges, as well as cinematics to reinforce the major story developments.

The Zombies mode will ship as part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III when it launches for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms on November 10.

